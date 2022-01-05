Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 38,747 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,747 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

