Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $339,405,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.