Morgan Stanley Trims Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Target Price to $9.00

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ ADV opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.