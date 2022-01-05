Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of MSI opened at $264.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.87. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $165.70 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

