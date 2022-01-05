Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. General American Investors makes up approximately 0.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.32% of General American Investors worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in General American Investors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General American Investors by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in General American Investors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in General American Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GAM traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,536. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.91. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

