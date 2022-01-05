Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,213 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 425,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

FCX stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 397,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,546,602. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

