MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 47,304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

