MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.26.

CSX stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

