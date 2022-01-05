MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $409,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 37,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.5% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

