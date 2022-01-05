MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 39.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.68.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $285.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

