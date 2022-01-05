MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.32.

