Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Declares GBX 12 Dividend

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) announced a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Murray International Trust stock opened at GBX 1,172 ($15.79) on Wednesday. Murray International Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,038 ($13.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,240 ($16.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other news, insider David Hardie purchased 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,144 ($15.42) per share, with a total value of £697.84 ($940.36).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

