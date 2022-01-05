My DeFi Pet Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00074145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.93 or 0.08180921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.31 or 1.00045111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007536 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

