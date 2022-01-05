Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital cut Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NNOX stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. 18,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 3.09. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $94.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

