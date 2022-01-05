NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Down 7.3%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 356,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 415,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.
NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 1,268.71% and a negative return on equity of 185.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.
NanoVibronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAOV)
NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.
