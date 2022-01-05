NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Down 7.3%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 356,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 415,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 1,268.71% and a negative return on equity of 185.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 61.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 117,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 37.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 146.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NanoVibronix in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in NanoVibronix by 24.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NanoVibronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAOV)

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

