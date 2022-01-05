Nash Exchange (NEX) Achieves Market Cap of $72.56 Million

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. Nash Exchange has a market cap of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded 130.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00060556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.93 or 0.08054625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00076278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,354.10 or 0.99916392 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Nash Exchange Coin Profile

Nash Exchange was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

