National Bank Financial Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$59.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACQ. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.38.

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.44. 51,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$23.14 and a 12 month high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 4.0500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

