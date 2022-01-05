National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

