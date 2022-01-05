National Bankshares Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$70.50

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$67.50 to C$70.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GDI. CIBC lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.08.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

TSE GDI traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,617. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$419.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.