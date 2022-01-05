Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Cale Moodie Purchases 20,700 Shares

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Cale Moodie acquired 20,700 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$12,006.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 587,866 shares in the company, valued at C$340,962.28.

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$69.95 million and a P/E ratio of -28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 47.99 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.22.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

