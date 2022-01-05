Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Netflix by 237.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX opened at $591.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $637.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

