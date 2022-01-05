New BitShares Market Capitalization Achieves $40.12 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $40.12 million and $1.10 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.77 or 0.08099909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00069953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00076777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,295.20 or 1.00003016 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007666 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.