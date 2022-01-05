New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Shares of EDU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. 26,306,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,389,799. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.87. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 536,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

