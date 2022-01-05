New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New Relic were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after acquiring an additional 84,485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 723,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,213,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,224,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $299,069.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,512. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

