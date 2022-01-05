New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NYCB stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after buying an additional 1,295,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,369,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.