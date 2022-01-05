New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 36,743 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,743 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after purchasing an additional 833,921 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,631,000 after purchasing an additional 575,422 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,441,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,091,000 after purchasing an additional 422,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

NYSE HPP opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.