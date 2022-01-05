New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Amedisys worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $769,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,423,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.09. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.62 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.