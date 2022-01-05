New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,818 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

