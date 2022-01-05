New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,215 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Open Lending worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 407,232 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,432,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

LPRO opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $1,059,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,913. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.