Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.9% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. increased their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

