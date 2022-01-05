NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,457.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NYSE NXRT opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $84.54. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.