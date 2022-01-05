NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 185,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $91.25. 73,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580,606. The stock has a market cap of $179.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.