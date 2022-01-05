NextSource Materials (NSRCF) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS: NSRCF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NextSource Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A -$41.96 million -4.29 NextSource Materials Competitors $1.48 billion $175.25 million 16.18

NextSource Materials’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% NextSource Materials Competitors -55.97% -6.17% 0.43%

Volatility and Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials’ peers have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NextSource Materials and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextSource Materials Competitors 803 3545 3827 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 54.82%. Given NextSource Materials’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

NextSource Materials peers beat NextSource Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

