NexWave Capital Partners LLC Sells 533 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 65,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 240,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 112,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 236,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 581.3% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.15. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

