NFT (NFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126,289.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $126,289.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.