NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Trading Up 2.4%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) shares traded up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.37. 8,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 11,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.36.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.61 million during the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.41%.
NI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NODK)
NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.
