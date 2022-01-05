NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Trading Up 2.4%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) shares traded up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.37. 8,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 11,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.36.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.61 million during the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NI by 72.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NI by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NI by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NI during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in NI in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NODK)

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

