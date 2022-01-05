Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.08. The company had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $88.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith purchased 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 833,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 126,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

