NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Update

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 608,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of NightDragon Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 266,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78. NightDragon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

