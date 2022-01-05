Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) shares dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 10,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 785,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

