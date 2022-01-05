Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) shares rose 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $42.65. Approximately 1,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

