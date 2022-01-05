Northeast Investment Management Acquires 544 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $154.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.28, a PEG ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

