Northeast Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $234.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.