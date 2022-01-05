Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Down 59.0% in December

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 10,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,038. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 47.3% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

