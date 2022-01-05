NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Short Interest Update

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,100 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 489,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NorthWestern by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in NorthWestern by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after acquiring an additional 68,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. 263,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.