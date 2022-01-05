NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

