Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 9.7%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $124.42 and last traded at $125.00. 157,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,649,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley increased their target price on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $815,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total transaction of $1,346,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,408 shares of company stock worth $17,985,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after buying an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,107,000 after buying an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,873,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

