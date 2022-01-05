Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.19 and last traded at $125.15. Approximately 74,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,576,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.07.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

