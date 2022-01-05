Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 54.8% over the last three years.

NYSE JQC opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 90.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter worth $434,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 349.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 62,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 219,493 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

