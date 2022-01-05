Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NMS stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

