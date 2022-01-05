Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NMS stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
