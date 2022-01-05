Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NMZ opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,877 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

